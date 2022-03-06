A FORMER police station is enjoying a new lease of life, having been transformed into a luxury home.

And, what’s even better about this one, is that it could be yours.

Located in the quiet village of Shirenewton in Monmouthshire, Barley Hill is currently on the market.

With a guide price of £825,000, it might not be the cheapest house out there, but there is plenty to like all the same.

Brought to market by Fine & Country, you can take a look inside below.

What’s so good about this one?





Barley Hill is undoubtedly a property with a great deal of history.

A stone-built structure, it was originally Shirenewton’s police station.

Of course, no one likes to see police stations close down, but it did pave the way for the property to be transformed into a five-bedroom, three-bathroom family home – every cloud has a silver lining, in that sense.

The main living space, complete with a fireplace (Credit: Fine & Country)

Built in the late 19th century, it is described by the selling agent as an “extensive characterful family home with the added benefit of one bedroomed annexe, ideal for multi-generational living.”

Inside, there are plenty of appealing features to look out for.

For example, the sitting room has stunning ceiling beams, fireplaces at each end, and a wood-burning stove – making it the perfect spot to relax on chilly or wet weather days.

The separate formal dining room, which is described as being “perfect for entertaining”, also has a period fireplace, too.

A view of the kitchen, complete with AGA (Credit: Fine & Country)

But, the hub of the main living space is said to be the farmhouse style kitchen.

Not only are there garden views from the windows, but there is even an Aga here – taking up pride of place.

Upstairs, the first floor has three double bedrooms, study, and family bathroom.

Meanwhile, the master bedroom comes with an en-suite bathroom.

More living space, with a view out to the garden (Credit: Fine & Country)

The annexe is accessible either through the house, or via a second entrance, and has potential for an elderly relative, or for use as an AirBnb.

Outside, there is offroad parking for three vehicles, and while the gardens probably wouldn’t be described as vast, there is more than enough private green and patio space for hosting events or simply just relaxing.

The property has been brought to market by Fine & Country and can be viewed on Rightmove here.

Alternatively, the selling agent can be contacted on 01291 629799.