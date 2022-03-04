THIS was the scene in Cwmbran overnight after a car burst into flames when it crashed on a main road.
Reports on social media claim a car – thought to be a Nissan Micra – was stolen from the Northville area of the town, before it was driven down Commercial Street in Pontnewydd, where it crashed into the Lux Nails Salon just before 1am on Friday morning, March 4.
It has not yet been confirmed if the car was stolen.
The salon took to its Facebook page to confirm that it would open on Friday, with the crash damaging the outside of the shop.
Emergency services attended the scene shortly after, but it is not yet clear if any injuries were sustained.
A spokesperson for South Wales Fire and Rescue service said: “At approximately 12.49am on March 4, 2022, we received reports of a vehicle fire on Commercial Street in Pontnewydd, Cwmbran.
“A crew attended the scene and extinguished the fire.
“A stop message was received at 1.24am.”
A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: "We received a report of a car fire in Commercial Street, Cwmbran at around 12.40am on Friday, March 4."
