DISNEY and Pixar's Turning Red sees confident but dorky 13-year-old, Mei Lee struggling with adolescence, and what makes it worst, whenever she's too excited she turns into a giant red panda.

Turing Red stars Sandra Oh and Rosalie Chiang its also the first Disney film ever to be set in Canada and to be solely directed by woman, Domee Shi.

The film is heading to Disney+ on March 11, but ahead of the film's release you can shop the full collection.

From a cuddly toy, clothes, and even a noodle bowl you can get the whole collection now via ShopDisney.

Disney's Turning Red collection:

Disney Store Large Red Panda Mei Plush:

Turing Red Plush. (ShopDisney)

The Mei Lee large plush toy is the perfect cuddly toy to add to any collection, with its soft-feel features and embroidered details.

You can get it now via ShopDisney for £40.

Disney Store Turning Red T-shirt:

Turing Red Shirt. (ShopDisney)

The 'panda party' shirt is perfect for any colourful souls with its tie-dye effect and artwork from the film including Mei Lee as a red panda.

You can get it now via ShopDisney for £15.

Disney Store Turning Red Mug:

Turing Red mug. (ShopDisney)

The Turning Red mug is a must for any Disney collection, with its adorable design and cute features, it can hold all the tea you'll ever need.

You can get it now via ShopDisney for £18.

Disney Store Turning Red Backpack:

Turning Red bag. (ShopDisney)

Have a new accessory with the red panda backpack that can carry all you small essentials and can give you a cuddle.

You can get it now via ShopDisney for £15.

Disney Store Turning Red Noodle Bowl Set:

Turning Red bowl set. (ShopDisney)

The noodle bowls are the perfect addition to any dining room table, with their stackable feature and artwork inspired by the new film.

You can get it now via ShopDisney for £25.

Disney Store Turning Red-Figure Set Deluxe:

Turning Red figures. (ShopDisney)

If like many other fans you collect Disney figures, then the Turning Red collection is a must-have with nine figures all from the film.

You can get it now via ShopDisney for £25.95.

Shop the full collection via ShopDisney now.