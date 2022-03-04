AUSTRALIAN cricket legend Shane Warne paid an emotional tribute to fellow cricketer Rod Marsh just hours before his death.

Dubbed the greatest leg spinner of all time, Warne died of a ‘suspected heart attack’, aged 52 on Friday.

Warne’s management has released a brief statement saying that Warne had passed away in Koh Samui, Thailand, Fox Sports reported.

In what would be his last tweet, the 52-year old gave a poignant tribute to the wicketkeeper and England selector who died aged 74 on Friday morning.

Sad to hear the news that Rod Marsh has passed. He was a legend of our great game & an inspiration to so many young boys & girls. Rod cared deeply about cricket & gave so much-especially to Australia & England players. Sending lots & lots of love to Ros & the family. RIP mate❤️ — Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) March 4, 2022

Warne wrote on Twitter: "Sad to hear the news that Rod Marsh has passed. He was a legend of our great game & an inspiration to so many young boys & girls. Rod cared deeply about cricket & gave so much-especially to Australia & England players. Sending lots & lots of love to Ros & the family. RIP mate".

Marsh suffered a heat attack in Bundaberg, Queensland, last week before he passed away in Adelaide on Friday morning.

READ MORE: Shane Warne dead: Australian cricket legend dies aged 52 of 'suspected heart attack'

READ MORE: Shane Warne dies, aged 52 as sporting stars lead tributes

Tributes are also being paid to both sportsmen from those who knew and supported the athleteS.

Goodness me, this was his last tweet. Two of Australia’s cricketing greats in the space of a few hours. So sad. https://t.co/sWFGDh7My7 — Gary Lineker 💙💛 (@GaryLineker) March 4, 2022

BBC Sports presenter Gary Lineker said: "Goodness me, this was his last tweet. Two of Australia’s cricketing greats in the space of a few hours. So sad."

While another user shared Warne's last tweet, writing: "13 hours ago - just crazy and so sad. Never ever take life for granted people. RIP Shane x"

And a third added: "How the life is. The last tweet was About passing of another Cricketer.. Who knews after some hours he will be no more and others would be posting tweets for him. Sad and shocking. We will miss you legend! #shanewarne"