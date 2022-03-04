AUSTRALIAN cricketer, Shane Warne, has died of a ‘suspected heart attack’ aged 52, it has been announced.

Dubbed the greatest leg spinner of all time, Warne earned 350 test caps for his country as well as a further 110 ODI caps.

Warne’s management released a brief statement saying that he had passed away in Koh Samui, Thailand, of a suspected heart attack, according to Fox Sports.

Shane Warne (PA)

“Shane was found unresponsive in his villa and despite the best efforts of medical staff, he could not be revived,” the statement reads.

“The family requests privacy at this time and will provide further details in due course.”

Where to watch Shane Warne documentary in the UK

If you’d like to be reminded of Shane Warne’s legendary career as a cricketer, you can watch his documentary.

The documentary is available to watch in the UK via Amazon Prime.

Watch the trailer of Shane Warne documentary

Here is the trailer of Shane Warne's documentary if you wish to watch it before heading to Amazon Prime and watching the full thing.

As well as playing internationally, Warne played domestic cricket for his home state of Victoria and then for Hampshire in England.

He was captain of Hampshire for three seasons from 2005 to 2007.

He retired from international cricket in January 2007 at the end of Australia's 5–0 Ashes Series victory over England.

The sportsman’s death has resulted in tributes being paid on social media by those who knew him and supported him.