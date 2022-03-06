NOW that March is here, we have another celebration to focus on.

It won’t be long until Mother’s Day is here and if you’re lacking gift inspiration for the special lady in your life, look no further.

Lakeland has a variety of gifts perfect for the occasion including items from brands such as KitchenAid and Joseph Joseph.

Whether your loved one is a keen baker or the queen of relaxing, we have you covered.

Here is a roundup of gift ideas for Mother’s Day.

Mother’s Day gift ideas from Lakeland

KitchenAid Classic Stand Mixer White

KitchenAid Classic Stand Mixer White (Lakeland)

Price: £399

This stand mixer could make the ideal gift for the avid baker in your life. Included with the mixer are three different attachments – whisk, dough hook and flat beater – making the baking to do list endless.

These tools allow you to make pizza, pasta, cakes and more. The mixer is able to mix at different speeds, helping you to perfect whatever it is you’re making.

Buy it here.

Decora Cookie Shaping and Decorating Gun Set

Decora Cookie Shaping and Decorating Gun Set (Lakeland)

Price: £29.99

Improve your cookie game with this set and all of its different attachments.

With 13 pattern discs and eight nozzles, cookies are about to reach a whole new level.

If your loved one is unsure where to start though, the set comes complete with a recipe leaflet for some tasty cookie dough.

Buy it here.

Beurer Fresh Breeze Purifier and Fan

Beurer Fresh Breeze Purifier and Fan (Lakeland)

Price: £54.99

Stay cool with this fan and its three speed settings. While it’s great at keeping you fresh, it also gives you the option to dehumidify the air.

It’s a great size and portable giving you the option to take the fan into the office to create a cooler working environment.

Buy it here.

Aroma Home Calm and Relax Gift Set

Aroma Home Calm and Relax Gift Set (Lakeland)

Price: £13.99

Give your mum the gift of relaxation with this gift set.

You’ll find a Gel Bead Lavender Eye Mask and a Lavender Pillow Mist in the box, the perfect combo for helping you get some downtime before hitting the hay.

Buy it here.

Joseph Joseph® Viva Tiered Cosmetic Organiser

Joseph Joseph ® Viva Tiered Cosmetic Organiser (Lakeland)

Price: £15

Help your mum get organised this Mother’s Day with one of these organisers.

We’re all guilty of having an organised mess somewhere in the house and with this organiser, it couldn’t be easier to display make-up and brushes.

It's wipeable and has removable dividers so if make-up escapes, it’s easy to clean.

Buy it here.