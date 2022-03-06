MOTHER'S Day is quickly approaching and there's no better way of showing love than with some gifts and experience that can last a lifetime.

And what better way is there to do that than an afternoon tea, with luxury cake and gorgeous tea galore.

From a day out to London and feeling like royalty to sitting back and relaxing in the comfort of your home.

We've rounded up the best afternoon tea deals you can get to make sure this Mother's Day is one to remember.

Mothers Day Afternoon Teas:

Tea for Two Gift Box

Location: Over 405 locations in the UK

Price: £34.99

You can decide where you want to enjoy an afternoon tea, from delicate pastries at the London Hilton to treats in the country manor house of Stoke Rochford Hall.

The gift is available for 24 months and is the perfect gift for any fan of unique experiences and luxury food.

Get it now for £34.99 via Red Letter Days.

Piglets Pantry:

Location: Home Delivery

Price: £19

The piglet's afternoon tea has everything you need for an at-home afternoon tea, with cakes, tea, scones, sausage rolls, jam, and much more.

You can get it now for just £19 instead of £30, via Groupon.

Luxury Afternoon Tea for Two

Location: 67 Locations nationwide

Price: £59

Chose from 67 locations and visit some of the finest spots whilst enjoying a glass of bubbly or fancy tea.

Currently, you can save some hard-earned cash with a reduced price of £59 instead of £65, via Red Letter Days.

Fortnum & Mason Champagne Afternoon Tea for Two in The Diamond Jubilee Tea Salon

Location: London

Price: £120

Enter a world of royalty in the Diamond Jubilee Tea Salon opened by the Queen herself.

This afternoon tea is definitely an experience with tea chosen by experts who are on hand to give you advice on what to choose and food curated by some of the best chefs in the world.

Get it now from Virgin Experience Days for £120 now and save 30%.

Afternoon Tea for Two at Revolution Bars

Location: 39 nationwide

Price: £28

Revolution has all you need to make Mother's Day a memorable one, it offers vegetation, vegan, or standard option and if you fancy you can even get a cocktail.

If it sounds like the perfect deal you can buy it now for £28 via Virgin Experience Days.

Prosecco Cream Tea for Two People at The Harrods Tea Rooms

Location: London

Price: £49

Enjoy a cup of tea or a sparkling glass of prosecco in the Harrods Tea Rooms in Knightsbridge and experience the finest level of luxury.

You can try Harrods selection of fluffy fruit, plain scones, high-quality coolted cream and Harrods own jam.

Buy the deal now and save £11 with the new price just £49 via Red Letter Days.

Vineyard Tour with Afternoon Tea or Lunch for Two

Location: Nine locations in England

Price: £49

Get a full day out with a tour of a local wine Vineyard and taste some of the yard's produces, from the wine to the grapes.

Follow the tour with an afternoon tea and taste scones, cakes and more, buy it now for just £49 via Red Letter Days.

B Bakery Vintage Afternoon Tea Bus Tour for Two

Location: London

Price: £88

See the sites of London and enjoy a yummy afternoon tea all while on an iconic red double-decker bus.

You can try some french pastries, unlimited beverages of teas, coffee or juice, savoury snacks, and sweet treats.

The bus tour is great for a day out and will be the perfect gift for anyone.

You can buy it now for £88 and save 20% via Virgin Experience Days.