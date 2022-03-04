COUNCILLORS across the political divide in Torfaen have pledged their support for “fair campaigning” ahead of council elections in May.

A motion put forward by council leader, Cllr Anthony Hunt, to support the Welsh Local Government Association’s fair campaign pledge was unanimously supported at a full council meeting on Thursday.

Calls for councillors to be given greater protection from abuse and threats were also made as several members shared their experiences.

Cllr Giles Davies said comments made on social media had previously threatened his and his family’s safety.

The Abersychan ward member said he was advised not to go into public spaces for six months and had to take several precautions following advice from the police.

“The Welsh Government need to get their act together and start protecting councillors because, at the moment, when I needed help there was nothing there,” he said.

Cllr Gaynor James said that after last being elected, she received “a really sick threat” at her workplace.

“The former executive member had me straight up into her office,” Cllr James said.

“It went straight to the police. It was a really sick, threatening thing but the police dealt with it really well.”

Cllr Stuart Ashley said potential abuse is a ‘disincentive’ for people considering to stand as councillors.

“I take reasonable precautions but we should not have to put up with it,” he said.

“It’s frightening for anybody.”

Cllr Jessica Powell said the issue can be particularly worrying for women and mothers.

“We need to tackle this at all levels and put a stop to it before it can escalate,” she said.

Cllr Hunt said the motion was about “taking a lead” on the issue as elected members.

“I know we can’t control everyone and everything, but what we can control is our own behaviour and the standards that it sets,” he said.

The motion states that members pledge “not to encourage abuse or act in a way that causes, excuses, encourages or makes it more likely for others to abuse or attack elected representatives for the difficult job we do, in either our role within the chamber, in our role outside the chamber or on social media”.

It also says all politicians “should be entitled to go about their work and their lives free of attacks and abuse aimed at them and their families, including on social media”.