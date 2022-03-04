A MAJOR housing development could be built on a former colliery in Abertridwr, if planning permission is granted by Caerphilly County Borough Council.

Harmoni Homes, a brand of the Caerphilly-based housing association United Welsh, is behind the proposed plans for 153 homes on the former Windsor Colliery.

The colliery closed in 1986 and the site is now classed as a greenfield site. The area has been designated for housing by the council, under the Local Development Plan (LDP).

Of the homes to be built at the site, 14 homes would be classed as affordable, 49 for social rent, 44 as shared ownership and 46 would be sold on the open market.

The housing estate, which is near Ysgol Ifor Bach School, will have a mixture of one bedroom, two bedroom and three bedroom houses, in addition to eight flats above garages.

Study spaces are proposed in some of the homes, to accommodate the growing trend of working from home.

Aber Valley Councillor John Roberts said: “I understand that there is a need for housing, especially one bedroom homes for young people.

“But, I can also see where people are coming from in terms of the loss of green space, because I also use the area to go on walks.”

The Plaid Cymru councillor said his main concerns were potential traffic issues, as well as making sure residents are consulted and taken into consideration.

The design and access statement, prepared by Powell Dobson Architects on behalf of Harmoni Homes, said that the development aims to be in-keeping with the residential context.

The application will go to the council’s planning committee to be decided because it is a “major development” – it’s not yet clear when this will be.

A pre-application was submitted to the council in May 2021 and a public consultation took place between November and December 2021.