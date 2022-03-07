Here are more babies recently born in Gwent.
Every Monday on our New Arrivals page we give them a big welcome to the world.
If you’ve recently had a baby and would like to share your news with us go to www.southwalesargus.co.uk/new-baby/ and fill in our easy-to-use Q&A.
Tobi Thomas Young was born on February 3, 2022, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 7lb 13oz. His mum is Hannah Young, of Swfrydd, and his big sister is Ellie (18).
Elsie-Jo Parry arrived on November 9, 2021, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 5lb 4oz. Her parents are Helen Manship and Wayne Parry, of Senghenydd, and her siblings are Esme (20), Llywelyn (17) and Evie-Rae (eight).
Mason Ellis Henry was born on December 30, 2021, at Nevill Hall Hospital, Abergavenny, weighing 8lb 2oz. He is the first child of Ashley Henry and Danika Herapath, of Newport.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.