A ROUND-UP of recent cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court and Cwmbran Magistrates’ Court.

CONNOR JORDAN WEBB, 20, of Clytha Square, Newport, was sentenced to a 12-month community order after he pleaded guilty to using racially aggravated threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour and the theft of a £5.25 bottle of wine Sainsbury's on October 10, 2021.

He was made the subject of a 15-day rehabilitation activity requirement and ordered to pay £300 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

NATHAN PEMBRIDGE, 21, of Hillside Avenue, Blaenavon, was ordered to pay £409 in fines, costs and a surcharge after he admitted possession of ecstasy, amphetamine and cannabis on Hanbury Road, Pontnewynydd, Pontypool, and failing to surrender to custody.

RHYS EVANS, 29, of Leadon Court, Thornhill, Cwmbran, was ordered to pay £239 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he admitted public disorder on January 25.

LEE MICHAEL WILLIAMS, 34, of Cwmalsie Crescent, Pontllanfraith, Blackwood, was banned from driving for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to drug driving with cocaine in his blood on Corporation Road, Newport on September 8, 2021.

He was ordered to pay £239 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

REBECCA SARAH MONKS, 45, of Ariel Walk, Newport, was sentenced to a 12-month community order after she pleaded guilty to drink driving with 97 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath and failing to stop after an accident on Witham Street on December 7, 2021.

She was ordered to carry out 80 hours of unpaid work, banned from driving for two years and must pay £545 in costs and a surcharge.

PAUL ANTHONY KNAPPER, 54, of The Crescent, Coed Cae, Nantyglo, was sentenced to a 12-month community order after he admitted failing to provide a specimen on Beaufort Road, Tredegar, on January 25.

He was ordered to carry out 80 hours of unpaid work, banned from driving for 23 months and must pay £180 in costs and a surcharge.

LAURA JAYNE WILLIAMS, 34, of Thornhill Road, Upper Cwmbran, Cwmbran, was ordered to pay £324 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without due care and attention on the A468 Newport Road, Caerphilly, on July 2, 2021.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

LEON SPARGO, 39, of Shakespeare Crescent, Newport, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on the M4 on August 12, 2021.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

BILLY MARTIN PRICE, 43, of Risca Road, Newport, was banned from driving for six months after he failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

He was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

AUREL NOVAC, 52, of Stow Hill, Newport, was banned from driving for six months after he failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

He was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

ASHLEY ROBERT EVANS, 29, of Fourth Avenue, Galon Uchaf, Merthyr Tydfil, was jailed for eight weeks after he admitted stealing bottles of whisky worth £75 from Aldi, Ebbw Vale, on August 19, 2021.

He was ordered to pay £203 in compensation and a surcharge after his release from prison.