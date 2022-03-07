A ROUND-UP of recent cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court and Cwmbran Magistrates’ Court.

AARON ELVIS REES, 41, of Crane Street, Pontypool, was banned from driving for three years after he pleaded guilty to drug driving with cocaine in his blood on the A4042, Cwmbran, on August 23, 2021.

He was ordered to pay £239 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

PETER KEELING, 34, of Mount Pleasant Estate, Brynithel, Abertillery, was ordered to pay £855 in fines, costs and a surcharge after he admitted producing cannabis and possession of cocaine between November 11, 2020 and May 1, 2021.

PAUL ANTHONY JONES, 44, of Wool Pitch, Greenmeadow, Cwmbran, was jailed for 24 weeks after he admitted stealing razors worth £62 from Superdrug, Commercial Street, Newport, on January 12 and being in breach of suspended prison sentences for theft.

He was ordered to pay £213 in costs and a surcharge.

RICHARD ANTHONY TAYLOR, 55, of Libanus Road, Ebbw Vale, was jailed for eight weeks after he pleaded guilty to the criminal damage of a double glazed window on February 17.

He was ordered to pay £128 surcharge.

GAVIN FELVUS, 34, of Southville, Cwmbran, was conditionally discharged for six months after he admitted sending a message that was grossly offensive or of an indecent, obscene or menacing character on August 23, 2021.

He was ordered to pay £107 in costs and a surcharge.

JORDAN IRVINE, 24, of Bryn Aber, Abertridwr, Caerphilly, was ordered to pay £120 in fines after he pleaded guilty to possession of cannabis and Valium on April 15, 2021.

SHERIDAN ANN MORRIS, 30, of Morris Street, Newport, was jailed for 14 weeks after she admitted stealing steaks worth £80 from Marks & Spencer and extension leads worth £75 from B&Q.

She was ordered to pay a £128 surcharge.

DANIEL EWERS, 37, of Graig Y Nos, Tredegar, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

BEN HALE, 36, of Oaks Road, Abersychan, Pontypool, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

LYNNE TRACY HILLARD, 39, of Bryn Nant, Penyrheol, Caerphilly, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

RICHARD DEAN THOMPSON, 44, of Tewkesbury Walk, Newport, was ordered to pay £279 in fines, costs and a surcharge after he admitted fraud by using a stolen bank card to obtain goods and being in breach of a suspended prison sentence for an assault of an emergency worker.

RHIANNON DAVIES, 43, of Greenmeadow Way, Cwmbran was sentenced to a 12-month community order after she pleaded guilty to assaulting a police officer in Newport on January 19.

She was made the subject of an alcohol treatment requirement and ordered to pay £100 compensation.

LEVI PATRICK ANTHONY ROBERTS, 33, of Gwaunfelen Walk, Blaenavon, was ordered to pay £399.86 in a fine, compensation, costs and a surcharge after he admitted burglary at Buyology, Maesglas Retail Park, Newport, on January 19.