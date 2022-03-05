NEWPORT County AFC may be short of defenders but don't expect full-back Aaron Lewis to be sitting back this afternoon.

The Exiles will have to shuffle things around against promotion rivals Bristol Rovers this afternoon because of the absence of centre-backs Josh Pask, Priestley Farquharson and James Clarke.

That is likely to lead to Lewis switching from the left to the right, whether as a wing-back in a three or full-back as a four.

Whatever the shape, the 23-year-old knows what manager James Rowberry will demand of him.

County's width comes from their full-backs and of late they have played in a 4-2-2-2, overloading the middle of the park with Lewis and right-back Cameron Norman engaging high with opponents.

Flat four is not a term that really applies even in that formation.

Newport County full-back Aaron Lewis in action against Tranmere

"Since the gaffer has come in you can see how high we are trying to press teams. I would call us a pressing team at the minute and that is from everyone," said Lewis.

"You need a lot of energy to get up and down, and you don't get that protection by sitting in.

"Everyone here is capable of doing that to the team and that shows with some of our goals when we have won the ball high up the pitch and counter-attacked.

"You are getting some good distances in as a full-back or wing-back getting up and down the wing, however we play."

Doing those runs is easier on the pristine Rodney Parade pitch compared to last season's bog and Lewis knows that he cannot let his standards slip.

In 2020/21 he tussled with Ryan Haynes and Liam Shephard for the starts and that has continued with Cameron Norman impressing down the right.

Clarke's dismissal against Forest Green on Tuesday led to County finishing with Norman partnering Mickey Demetriou in the middle with Haynes and Lewis on the flanks, a possible starting quartet this afternoon.

Newport County full-back Aaron Lewis in action against Sutton

"There has been really good competition this year," said Lewis. "Haynesy and Cam have been really good all season.

"Cam has stayed in that right-back slot and done well while for me and Haynesy, whoever is playing is looking over their shoulder.

"You know that one bad game and you are back out because we are challenging each other in training every day.

"We have got that admiration for each other as well; even when he is playing I want him to go out there and do well. It's healthy competition."

Lewis hit form at the end of last season to help County reach the play-offs and the aim is to at least repeat that feat and hopefully avoid the peril of Wembley by finishing in the top three.

The Exiles have shown their promotion credentials by sharing the spoils with in-form Mansfield and leaders Forest Green either side of an impressive 4-2 win against third-placed Tranmere.

"We just need to start turning draws into wins and then we can put ourselves in a really good position," said Lewis.

"We've got 12 games left and everyone knows what we need to do, but everyone is happy with the way that we are playing at the minute.

"If we could maybe keep a couple of clean sheets [it would help], but we have players like Dom Telford and Finn Azaz who are in form.

"If we play the football that we have in the last two games then we have shown can go toe-to-toe with anyone in the league."

