AS WE look forward to tomorrow's Newport Half Marathon, we decided to take a look back at events from previous years.

We looked into our archive to find these photos.

For more on tomorrow's event, including road closures, click here.

South Wales Argus: St David's.

This runner obviously spotted the camera during the 2016 event

South Wales Argus: L-R Kirsty Rhodes, Donna Hewitt and Jayne Walters run the Newport Half Marathon.

L-R Kirsty Rhodes, Donna Hewitt and Jayne Walters run the 2016 Newport Half Marathon

South Wales Argus: A mermaid encourages runners in the Admiral City of Newport Half Marathon.

A mermaid encourages runners in the Admiral City of Newport Half Marathon in 2016

South Wales Argus: Competitors take part in the Admiral City of Newport Half Marathon.

Runners at the 2017 event

South Wales Argus: Competitors take part in the Admiral City of Newport Half Marathon.

Runners dressed up in all sorts of outfits in 2017

South Wales Argus: Competitors take part in the Admiral City of Newport Half Marathon.

One of the runners shows his delight at taking part in the 2017 event

South Wales Argus: Competitors take part in the Admiral City of Newport Half Marathon.

Competitors during the 2017 event

South Wales Argus: Admiral City of Newport Half Marathon..Biggest and best yet...Congratulations to all those who made this event happen, Volunteers Marshals Runners all in aid of a fabulous charity St Davids Hospics Care..All Images can be viewed and purchased by following

This runner certainly made the crowds smile during a previous City of Newport Half Marathon