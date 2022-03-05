AS WE look forward to tomorrow's Newport Half Marathon, we decided to take a look back at events from previous years.
We looked into our archive to find these photos.
For more on tomorrow's event, including road closures, click here.
This runner obviously spotted the camera during the 2016 event
L-R Kirsty Rhodes, Donna Hewitt and Jayne Walters run the 2016 Newport Half Marathon
A mermaid encourages runners in the Admiral City of Newport Half Marathon in 2016
Runners at the 2017 event
Runners dressed up in all sorts of outfits in 2017
One of the runners shows his delight at taking part in the 2017 event
Competitors during the 2017 event
This runner certainly made the crowds smile during a previous City of Newport Half Marathon
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.