NEWPORT East MS John Griffiths is all set to again take part in Admiral City of Newport Half Marathon this weekend, in support of St David’s Hospice Care.

The keen runner has taken part in the race every year since it began in 2013.

After a last year’s race was held virtually due to Covid restrictions, this year it will go ahead as normal with runners starting and finishing in the city centre.

Mr Griffiths said: “I am delighted to be taking part in the race this year and so pleased that it will take place as normal with participants running together, feeling a sense of togetherness as we support St David’s Hospice Care and other charities.

"The work that the hospice does is invaluable in providing support to residents of Newport and elsewhere across the region and I am delighted to be participating in the race for the ninth year in a row.”

He said: “It is so important that we motivate ourselves to keep fit, healthy and active. This is why I am encouraging residents of Newport to get involved, get active and support a fantastic cause while doing so.”

Christine Vorrés, of St David’s Hospice Care, said: “We are looking forward to welcoming John, and all the runners on Sunday. It’s been too long since we had a mass participation event and we’ve missed being out in the community. We are very grateful for the support of all the runners, the volunteers and local businesses involved to help us bring this popular fundraising event to the heart of the city.”