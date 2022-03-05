AS AN official sponsor for the 2022 Admiral City of Newport Half Marathon, the University of South Wales is delighted to be supporting the event.

With the route starting from right outside our Newport Campus in the city centre, the runners and their supporters will be able to see first-hand how we offer education in the cutting-edge building on the banks of the River Usk.

As home to a community of learning dedicated to people, technology, and business, the campus is a leading provider of education in a number of subjects, including teaching, education and early years, counselling and therapy, social work, youth and community work, accounting, and business, leadership, and management.

Newport Campus is also home to the National Cyber Security Academy, which helped the University be named in 2021 as the Cyber University of the Year for the third year running, scooping the honour at the National Cyber Awards.

We are also delighted to be supporting the hosts of the Marathon. St David’s Hospice Care, and the vital work that the charity does in the region.

Christine Vorres, event manager at St David’s Hospice Care, said: “The Admiral City of Newport Half Marathon raises thousands of pounds every year to support hospice patients and their families, and after having to offer it as a virtual event last year the hospice is looking forward to welcoming the runners to the City of Newport once more.

“It is a huge relief for us that the University of South Wales are allowing us to use the Newport Campus Building. They are ideal partners for the race, and we are delighted that we will also see a team of runners from the University taking part.”

Dr Ben Calvert, Vice-Chancellor of USW, said “USW is proud to be an official partner for this year’s Admiral City of Newport Half Marathon.

"As the region’s University, we look forward to welcoming runners as they begin the race outside our Newport Campus in the heart of the city centre. We are thrilled to be a part of what is sure to be a fantastic event.”

The next open day at the University of South Wales is Saturday, April 2, 2022.