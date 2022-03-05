ON SUNDAY morning more than 1,600 runners will be taking to the streets of Newport for the city's half marathon, which is back after being run virtually last year due to the pandemic.

The event, which takes place on March 6, will see a number of road closures and diversions during it's duration.

The Admiral City of Newport Half Marathon is organised by Newport-based St David’s Hospice Care and is one its major fundraising events.

This year sees a change to the usual route, with the start moving from its usual spot on Commercial Street to Usk Way, in the heart of the city.

The runners will head south, over the SDR Bridge and then left up Corporation Road before turning left to go over Newport Bridge. Here the runners will do a U-turn to head out towards Caerleon Road. The rest of the route will remain unchanged.

A spokesman for St David’s Hospice Care said: “We were always aware of problems with the route as it was, particularly in respect of the roundabout near Newport Castle which was very problematic.

"This new route avoids that congestion, and also means that the car parks and bus station can remain open during the race.

"We are hoping that the residents and businesses along Corporation Road will come out and support the runners, as they do around the Glebelands, St Julian’s and Caerleon areas of the route.

"Support along the route creates such a buzz that the runners enjoy, spurring them on to the finish.

"We appreciate that the road closures do cause some inconvenience – but hope that we can minimise that by opening up each road as soon as the last runners go by.

"For example, it is hoped that Corporation Road will re-open around 10am and Caerleon Road by 11:30am.”

The event, which sees runners follow a route to Caerleon and back, annually raises thousands of pounds to support hospice patients and their families, and after having to offer it as a virtual event last year the Hospice is looking forward to welcoming the runners to Newport once more.

St David’s Hospice Care is indebted to the support that they receive from all runners, volunteers, partners and suppliers.

Admiral is once again sponsoring the event which they have backed since 2014.

The University of South Wales is also supporting St Davids Hospice Care by hosting the event in the Newport Campus building.

The spokesman for St David’s Hospice Care said: “It is a huge relief for us that the University of South Wales is allowing us to use its building. It is an ideal partner for the race and we are delighted that we will also see a team of runners from the university taking part.”

The Admiral City of Newport Half Marathon will start at 9am.

All roads along the route will be subject to traffic management procedures to ensure the safety of the runners and marshals, but in all cases will be kept to the minimum required.

Runners not reaching the nine mile mark at Sainsbury’s before midday will be directed along a slightly different route, using pavements so that the roads may reopen.

Closures will be in place from 8am and will reopen as the last runner passes.

During the race the following roads will be closed or have temporary restrictions:

Usk Way – Start

Usk Way / Spytty Road (SDR Bridge)

Corporation Road – including all roads leading off – (miles two to three)

Clarence Road – Newport Bridge

Caerleon Road including Chepstow Road Church Road and Junction Road (mile three)

Caerleon Road – Bank Street – (mile four)

Stockton Road, Haisbro Road – Caerleon Road

Caerleon Bridge – (mile six)

Cold Bath Road

Pilmawr Road to River path (mile eight)

Sainsburys roundabout, one lane closure (access available) (mile nine)

Heidenheim Drive A4042

Newport City Footbridge (mile 10)

Bottom of Corporation Road

East Dock Road (mile 12)

Finish on Riverfront pathway.

There are several spots along the route that are ideal for spectators: The Riverfront Theatre, The Blaina Wharf public house, Castle Bingo, Riverfront pathway, Sainsbury’s.

St David’s Hospice Care is one of the UK’s largest provider of hospice at home care, caring for more than 3,200 patients and families every year, at a cost more than £9 million pounds.

It only receives about 25 per cent of funding and has to fundraise the rest from many income streams such as charity events, a weekly lottery as well as organising and supporting many charity events.