THE DUKE and Duchess of Cambridge celebrated St David’s Day earlier this week with a visit to Abergavenny and Blaenavon.

The royals learned about the importance of local producers and the role of agriculture within the Welsh economy, as well as programmes which support local children and young people – and found out some local history too.

William and Kate in Abergavenny for St David's Day. Picture: Nanette Hepburn

Prince William and Kate stopped off first at Pant Farm near Abergavenny, where they shared how their children had helped with their animals during half term.

Sam and Lucy from Cantref Primary School presented the royal couple with a post of daffodils and Welsh cakes in Abergavenny. Picture: Nanette Hepburn

After leaving the farm, the royal couple received a warm welcome as they arrived in Abergavenny town centre.

Children from Cantref Primary School and Monmouthshire County Council’s Flying Start group were lined up outside the historic market hall to greet the royal couple.

The Duchess of Cambridge speaking to traders in Abergavenny Market. Picture: Nanette Hepburn

Inside the market hall, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge spent time meeting some of the local producers and hearing their stories first-hand.

“It was really lovely to see them,” said Carol Davies and Christine Hughes, of Nuth’s Quality Fruit & Veg. “Nothing could be better than this, it’s really put Abergavenny on the map.”

William and Kate speaking to people in Abergavenny. Picture: Nanette Hepburn

Nicky Hurst, who has been trading in the market for 35 years at Country Fare, said: “The royal couple asked about our cheeses. The Duchess was particularly interested in the goat cheeses as they had just visited a goat farm. The Duke of Cambridge asked about Welsh cheese and revealed his favourite variety as well – Kaltbach!

“This visit has been brilliant for the town.”

The Duchess of Cambridge speaking to children in Abergavenny. Picture: Nanette Hepburn

Outside the market, the royal couple made some time to speak with the crowds of people who had come out to see them.

The couple then moved on to Blaenavon, where crowds were gathering on Broad Street more than an hour before they were due to arrive.

They visited youngsters at the Hwb – which provides a safe space and support for up to 600 children and young people in the town.

William and Kate speak with members of the Carebusters group.

There, they spoke with members of the Hwb’s Carebusters group about the work the service does and how it has helped them.

Bryony, 12, was one of the Carebusters group to speak with the Duke and Duchess.

“There’s not a lot of people who understand what we have been through, so it’s really important to us that everyone at Carebusters has been through the same thing. It’s a safe space where no-one is going to judge you,” she said.

“They said we should be us. It was nice that they were listening to what we were saying and they understood.”

The royal couple in the kitchen at the Hwb.

After a conversations with Ashleigh Taylor, director of the Hwb, about the work they do in Blaenavon, the royals moved downstairs into the kitchen.

Prince William watches on as Princess Kate makes some Welsh cakes..

The Duchess of Cambridge was the first to have a go at making Welsh cakes, with the future king watching on from afar.

Prince William tries his hand at making Welsh cakes.

Prince William then decided to join in making the Welsh cakes, although had a little trouble with the rolling pin.

"This is not Bake Off," he quipped, before adding: "Where's Mary [Berry] when you need her?"

Despite the trouble with the rolling pin, the couple did manage to produce their own batch of Welsh cakes.

The royal couple take a look at the Welsh cakes they've made.

However, 13-year-old Thomas, who goes to the Hwb, said: “They were unique. They were a bit thin and out of shape.”

He added that he would love to invite the Duke and Duchess back to hone Prince William's baking skills.

As the royals left the Hwb, Princess Kate was gifted a bunch on daffodils.

They then made their way to the World Heritage Centre.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge met Blaenavon's World Heritage Youth Ambassadors.

There, they spoke with Blaenavon's World Heritage Youth Ambassadors taught them about the town’s mining history.

“Can you imagine that, being five years old and being down the pits. School doesn’t seem so bad does it,” William said to the children.

“More places and communities should have projects like this,” Kate said as she thanked the children.

They then planted a cherry tree outside the heritage centre as part of the Queen’s Green Canopy – celebrating her platinum jubilee.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were given gifts for their children as they visited Blaenavon. Picture: Steve Parsons/PA Wire

The children then gave the royals caps – making them honorary youth ambassadors – flowers, and gifts from the town for Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Prince William and Kate with Geraint Richards.

The planting of the tree had been arranged with the help of the Duchy of Cornwall's head forester Geraint Richards.

William and Kate speak with representatives from Torfaen council and Blaenavon Town Council.

As the couple left, they spoke with representatives of Torfaen council and Blaenavon Town Council.

“Please look after that cherry tree,” Prince William asked them.