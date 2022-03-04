DOES this man look familiar?
Gwent Police are hoping to speak to him in relation to a theft from WHSmith in Monmouth.
The incident occured in February.
Anybody who recognises the man, or can help police investigations, can call Gwent Police on 101 or 01633 838111 quoting log number 2200062509.
