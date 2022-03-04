“WE ARE a nation of sanctuary and a nation of compassion”.

These were the words of one Gwent MP when describing Wales’ response to the invasion of Ukraine.

Newport East MP Jessica Morden spoke in Parliament about the way the Welsh have responded to the humanitarian crisis.

She said: “We are a nation of sanctuary and a nation of compassion, as is demonstrated by the groups and individuals across Wales that are already doing what they can to support Ukraine.

“Groups such as the Polish Community for Ukraine and the Women of Newport including my constituent Kamila, have been overwhelmed with support for their emergency appeal just this week.

“I know that Newportonians in Prague are raising donations in Newport for refugees on the ground. I am grateful also to constituents who have donated to the Disasters Emergency Committee’s Ukraine humanitarian appeal.”

Blaenau Gwent MP Nick Smith described the attacks on Ukraine as "an outrage and a heinous violation of international law".

“It is heartening to see people across Wales and the UK raising funds and sending donations, standing in solidarity with the Ukrainian people as they bravely resist this assault,” he said.

And Torfaen MP Nick Thomas-Symonds said: “I pay tribute to those in our communities across Torfaen who are rallying in support of Ukraine through donating financial aid, clothing, toiletries, bedding and other necessities.”

The three MPs have said that more must be done by the UK Government to help and support those affected.

Mr Thomas-Symonds said: “The sanctions brought in against Putin’s regime are welcome, but we can and must do more.

“The Government need to put in place an export ban on luxury goods to Russia, as well as introducing an Emergency Protection Visa to ensure a quick, simple and safe route to sanctuary for all those fleeing Ukraine who want to reach the UK.”

Mr Smith said: “The UK Government has to do more to take stronger, swifter action in ensuring the toughest possible sanctions against those with ties to Putin and the Russian Government’s interests, cutting Russia off from the Western economy.

“The UK is also moving far too slowly to freeze the assets of Russian banks and oligarchs."

He added: “I am also concerned about bolstering the UK against cyber-attacks and combating Russian state propaganda online.”

Ms Morden raised concerns about the visa applications and the way the Home Office is deciding who is eligible, and praised the Welsh Government for their support with providing sanctuary for Ukrainian refugees.

Ms Morden also hoped that – now more than a week into the invasion – the UK Government ensures that the money is given to those who have fled as quickly as possible. She urges that the councils have the financial means to welcome and support those who seek refuge in Wales and the UK.

David Davies, MP for Monmouthshire said: “The appalling actions of the Russian Government in invading Ukraine have been met an unprecedent package of support for the Ukrainian people by the British Government. Within a matter of days migration rules were torn up.

“Ukrainians in the UK will be given visa extensions, those with a family link will be able to come, those with no link will be able to get support and the right to work through sponsorship by charities and individuals."

He continued: "Some sanctions have been applied and are having an impact. We cannot simply seize assets outside of the laws but we are passing more legislation this to allow stronger sanctions against companies and individuals with links to the Putin regime.

“Understandably the Ukrainian Government are asking for NATO to intervene militarily and many people, seeing the footage of the destruction of cities and murder of innocent people, support this.

“Putting NATO troops or aircraft into Ukraine would precipitate a full-scale war potentially involving nuclear missiles. However we will continue to supply weapons and other aid to the Ukrainian Army.

“We have also sent members of the armed forces to countries in the region which could be next in line for an attack. We stand with the Ukraine, and we are offering not just words, but sanctions, money, refuge, and military and humanitarian equipment.”