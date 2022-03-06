A WOMAN caused “serious injuries” to police officers after she attacked them at Cwmbran Boating Lake.
Melanie Fish assaulted four PCs at the popular spot, the town’s magistrates were told.
The 49-year-old, of Hillcrest, Garndiffaith, Pontypool, pleaded guilty to four counts of assaulting an emergency worker.
The offences took place at the attraction at Llanfrechfa Way on Thursday, January 20.
The court was told “serious injury was caused to multiple officers acting in the exercise of their duties”.
Fish was spared prison because of a “realistic prospect of rehabilitation”.
The defendant was jailed for 16 weeks, suspended for 12 months.
She was made the subject of a 25-day rehabilitation activity requirement and ordered to pay £100 each to the four officers and prosecution costs of £85.
