CARDIFF Metropolitan University, headline sponsor of the South Wales Argus Schools & Education Awards 2021/22, is holding two exciting Applicant Days this spring at its School of Technologies, designed to offer prospective students and their families the chance to experience for themselves what the school is all about.

Held today and on April 2, prospective students can try their hand at interactive workshops linked to their chosen degree, on subjects like creative computing, gaming, robotics, and ethical hacking.

There’s also the opportunity to explore activities linked to other courses, sample the facilities and try the equipment, software and tools available in the school’s suite of dedicated labs.

Designed to facilitate hands-on training, these high-spec labs cover all aspects of technology – from games programming to data science and artificial intelligence (AI), sophisticated robotics, electronics for the Internet of Things and more.

As well as offering a real-life, hands-on experience, Applicant Days also offer a chance to meet the teaching team and fellow students, with plenty of opportunities to ask questions about life at School of Technologies - and find out why Cardiff Met University was named UK & Ireland University of the Year in the 2021 THE Awards.

What is Cardiff School of Technologies?

Cardiff School of Technologies is the newest academic School at Cardiff Met. Opened in 2020 on Llandaff campus, the school works closely with employers across the tech landscape in Wales and beyond.

Its degree courses are designed to prepare students for a career shaping the future of technology. You can choose between 12 undergraduate programmes and six postgraduate courses in computing, engineering and creative technologies such as computer science, software engineering, robotics, gaming and computer security.

What does a School of Technologies degree offer?

All Cardiff School of Technologies degrees are designed in collaboration with industry, focusing on the skills and competences needed by employers. Students are taught by an international team of academics and practitioners who put student support at the forefront of educational planning.

Lectures, tutorials and hands-on workshops combine the School’s multidisciplinary research with practical scenarios based on real-life cases provided by industry and technology partners. This gives students the opportunity to experience innovative facets of technology within the curriculum.

All the undergraduate courses offer an optional sandwich year in industry, and some give the option to focus on specialist pathways. Students can also choose to earn additional professional qualifications such as SAS, Cisco, Tableau and Certified Ethical Hacking (CEH), which are integrated into the degree modules.

This early introduction to industry contributes to giving students an edge in today’s competitive job market and helps them grow a network of contacts they can leverage in their future career.

The School of Technologies also offers opportunities to join its research centres and labs as undergraduate interns, study abroad, or take part in international competitions, projects and study trips where students team up with peers on real-world briefs. This is a chance for students to develop their skills and knowledge within an international context and work with peers from all over the world, right in the heart of Cardiff.

CARDIFF Met holds applicant days for the majority of Cardiff Met undergraduate courses across all five schools – the School of Management (CSM), Sport & Health Sciences (CSSHS), Art & Design (CSAD), Education & Social Policy (CSESP) as well as the School of Technologies (CST).

So, if a degree at Cardiff Met appeals, why not come along?

Generally, applicant days are aimed at providing prospective students and their parents with a more detailed insight into the course you have applied for and to get a taste of what to expect when you study.

Expect a welcome talk, course introduction and Q&A with applicants and parents, interactive sessions and campus tour.

They are designed to complement Undergraduate Open Days, due to be held this year on the following Saturdays:

May 14;

June 18;

October 1;

November 5;

December 3. (All dates to be confirmed).

Of course, you can always access Cardiff Met’s virtual ‘Open Day Every Day’ anytime, allowing you to find out more about your course interests, Live Chat with the Admissions and Accommodation teams and find out about student finance.

You can also chat with current students via Unibuddy, as well as tour accommodation and see what the city of Cardiff has to offer.

Here are the dates for your diary:

March 5 – CST, CSAD, CSM, CSESP;

March 9 – CSSHS (Cyncoed) - Sport Management & Sport Media;

March 15 (afternoon only) – CSAD;

March 16 – CSSHS (Cyncoed) – Sport Conditioning, Rehabilitation and Massage (SCRAM);

March 16 – CSSHS (Llandaff) - Environmental Health and Psychology;

March 23 – CSSHS (Cyncoed) - Sport Performance Analysis;

March 23 – CSSHS (Llandaff) - Dental Technology and Podiatry;

March 30 – CSSHS (Cyncoed) - Sport and Exercise Science;

March 30 – CSSHS (Llandaff) - Biomedical Science and Biomedical Sciences (Health, Exercise and Nutrition);

April 2 – CST, CSAD, CSM, CSESP;

April 6 – CSSHS (Cyncoed) - BSc Bilingual Sport and Physical Education Studies / BSc Astudiaethau Chwaraeon ac Addysg Gorfforol (Dwyieithog), Sport, Physical Education and Health, Sport, Physical Education and Health (Dance) and Sport Coaching;

April 6 – CSSHS (Llandaff) – Food Science and Technology and Nutrition.

Want to find out more?

Visit Cardiff Met’s undergraduate course pages to meet the staff, explore course specific facilities and find out more from our students and graduates about their experiences.