A LITTER picking group has encountered their “most challenging” pick so far.
The Eco-Warriors of Bran was set up on Facebook in June 2021 with the aim of protecting and preserving wildlife in Cwmbran and throughout Torfaen.
This includes litter picking – a group of volunteers recently tackled the area of woodland, ravine, and brook between Mynydd Maen Road and Nant Celyn Close.
They will return this weekend to continue their work, but the volunteers collected:
- 30 bags of rubbish;
- Armchairs;
- Carpets;
- A mattress;
- A headboard;
- Trolleys;
- Plastic;
- Cans.
Volunteer Lysa Hillier said:
“It was one of our most challenging picks so far, but it went really well with a pretty good turnout.
“We’ve had new people come each week- more people are taking notice and want to help which is really good.”
When asked if she thought fly tipping and litter was a big issue in Cwmbran she mentioned that there is lots of woodland in the area – which some people target.
The Eco-Warriors of Bran do a weekly litter pick in Cwmbran on Sundays, with members also organising smaller events in areas of Torfaen on different days.
The group was set-up by Richard Davies and Alyson Davies who began litter picking before the group was formed online.
The group's aims include:
- Protecting and preserving the natural environment of Torfaen;
- Propagating native trees, shrubs, plants, and wildflowers;
- Creating, reviving, and developing natural areas in Torfaen;
- Raising awareness and increasing connectivity between locals through events and activities;
- Conducting guided walks – including on local trees, wildflowers, history, archaeology, folklore and crafts.
Once the pair started posting and sharing on social media the community got involved, with 600 members in the Facebook group.
“We always put details of litter picks up in advance,” added Ms Hillier.
“Anyone is welcome to come along – people can find out more on picks, and how to improve the local area, on the group.”
Find the group at www.facebook.com/groups/4008212529293516
