COUNCIL tax will increase by 1.9 per cent from April after councillors voted to pass the city’s annual budget.

Cardiff council’s budget also includes hundreds of millions for building new council housing, school buildings, green energy projects and flood defences.

But opposition councillors criticised the council tax increase, as rates have risen by almost 50 per cent in the decade Labour has run the city.

Labour said the budget would tackle Cardiff’s housing crisis, climate change, and the cost of living crisis. Councillors approved the budget in a full council meeting on Monday, March 3.

Council leader Huw Thomas said: “I want to highlight the further 3,000 properties we intend to build over the eight-year course of our programme. That’s a £800 million commitment for good quality affordable homes for Cardiff residents. This represents over 15 per cent of the council’s existing total housing stock.

“I want to celebrate the extra £9.3 million we’re giving to school to maintain standards and improve further, and also the £250 million we’ll continue to invest further in brand new school buildings giving our school pupils the best possible quality education in the highest possible quality buildings.

“This budget rightly puts Cardiff council full square on the side of residents as a shield against Boris Johnson’s cost of living crisis, with further investment in the Money Advice Service, Into Work, youth services, homelessness support, our continuing work with vulnerable young people and older people, and our commitments to retrofit and insulate homes.

“This budget also provides for the economic renewal that Cardiff now requires to bounce back from the pandemic, to deliver the new prosperity that our citizens, our region and our nation demands. It’s only Labour who have the ambition, the vision, the courage and the determination to deliver positive change in Cardiff.”

Conservative and Liberal Democrat councillors criticised the council tax hike, saying it would add to people’s bills at the same time as energy bills and national insurance are also increasing.

Conservative Cllr Jayne Cowan said: “Successive Labour administrations hike up council tax year after year to fund their insatiable appetite for tax and spend, hitting hard-working families across the city. This year is no exception, and yet if ever there was a year to freeze council tax, surely this would be it.

“Labour feigns concerns about the impact that the cost of living crisis is having on hard-working families, while knowingly making things even harder when there is absolutely no need to do so. There’s no doubt that people are struggling. This pandemic has caused people to lose jobs, businesses, and loved ones. People need a break.”

Liberal Democrat Cllr Rodney Berman said: “With this council tax rise, we’ll end up with council tax a whopping 48 per cent higher than when Labour took charge of this city 10 years ago. But I don’t think people feel that by paying almost 50 per cent more in council tax they’re getting more in return.

“Instead they have seen community centres handed out to private companies, household waste recycling centres closed, bus services cut back, garden waste collections suspended over the winter, youth facilities cut back, and in the last year or two chaos in waste collections. People don’t feel the council has been delivering value for money.”

Propel councillor said Labour had failed to fund youth services in recent years, and called for extra funding in reopening youth centres.

Cllr Neil McEvoy said: “If there’s abuse going on and a young person is subject to that, it used to be youth workers who would see what was going on, speak to the child and make referrals. Young people in this city no longer have those opportunities, and they no longer have youth centres.

“I feel sore when I look around and see knife crime, youngsters on the streets, and no outreach workers in my community that we used to have. If we had a more resourced youth service, then we could have those outreach workers back. The real Tories in Wales are the red Tories — Labour. We’ll never move Wales forward until we move Labour out of the way.”