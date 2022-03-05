A NEWPORT theatre and arts centre is celebrating International Women’s Day today.
Today, Saturday, March 5, Riverfront Theatre and Arts Centre will be hosting a free festival of celebration from 10am to 5pm, ahead of International Women's Day on Tuesday, March 8.
Visitors can expect:
- Performances – including the 3 O’Clock Club, Genevieve Gyseman, the Oasis Global Choir, and Coffee and Laughs Group;
- Free workshops and talks;
- Crafts and stalls.
There will be a panel discussion and Q&A session with inspiring local women who will take to the studio theatre stage to discuss women working in the creative industries and breaking the bias.
Sylvia Mason will launch her second book – Mary Frost: Wife, Mother, Chartist – and Newport Women’s Forum will be at the event launching their 2022 bursary scheme which, for the last 26 years, has been supporting women in Newport to achieve their dreams with a bursary of up to £1,500.
Workshops will include:
- Bilingual Welsh poet Clare Potter with creative writing – including a focus on wellbeing;
- Carmela Gianfagna and her Qi Gong workshop Unifying Mind, Body and Breath for Inner Peace & Calm;
- Local mosaic artist Stephanie Roberts with a presentation and Q&A about her street fairy project which addresses issues related to safety and the wellbeing in public spaces; she will also run a workshop to create your own street fairy;
- Circus skills taster sessions from the Circus of Positivity.
Remake will also be teaching people how to re upholster or breathe life into pre-loved items.
Sally-Anne Evans, community arts development officer at The Riverfront said:
"We are so excited to return to celebrating International Women’s Day in person at The Riverfront this year.
"It is one of our favourite days seeing so many community friends together in our building and having a showcase of women sharing skills and celebrating together.
"It is a fantastic opportunity for people to come together and share ideas, as well as celebrate within our community."
