A LOCAL performer will debut her new piece at Riverfront Theatre.

There’s Room for Me Too is a bilingual declaration for equity and empowerment in the arts sector; it is the story of many spoken through the voice of two – it will debut at Riverfront Theatre on Saturday, March 12.

Through spoken word and movement Krystal S. Lowe and Ffion Campbell-Davies share their vision for the sector they love. The evening will also be British Sign Language interpreted.

Money raised from the performance will go towards funding at least two bursaries for female identifying artists of the Global Majority.

Each ‘Our Voice Bursary’ will offer a week of space (workspace and/or studio space), mentoring with support from the Women’s Equality Network Wales, £500, and the opportunity to network within the arts sector.

Krystal S Lowe said:

“There’s Room for Me Too is a work that is so close to me. I have spent the past year pulling together the experiences of Black women in the arts to write this. “This work isn’t about me and my experiences alone but a compilation of experiences of exclusion. My hope is that this work will do more than shine a light on exclusion in the arts sector but that it will spark discourse and action to promote change. “I am incredibly grateful to the creative team and organisations who have selflessly supported me in this work."

Riverfront’s Programmer, Leah Roberts, added: “We are so excited to be supporting Krystal with this show.

“Krystal has performed at The Riverfront a number of times in the past both with Ballet Cymru and Theatr Iolo shows and her own work at our Big Splash and Live at The Riverfront events.

“This is an absolutely fantastic piece of work which we have been fortunate to have caught snippets of as Krystal worked on it; we can’t wait to have it performed in full here later this month.

There’s Room for Me Too will be at the Riverfront’s studio theatre from 6.30pm on Saturday March 12.

Tickets are available online at https://bit.ly/3hJtY9C or by calling the box office on 01633 656757.