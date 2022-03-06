A RESTAURANT which adapted during the pandemic to stay afloat is a finalist in the Best of Welsh Business Awards 2022.

Red Fort Caerleon opened in Cross Street in Caerleon in 2019 – offering Indian food to eat in or for collection.

When the Covid pandemic began to take hold – with Wales’ first lockdown in March 2020 – businesses such as Red Fort Caerleon felt the pinch.

“We had a phenomenal start,” said business owner Faisel Rahman.

“Then the pandemic happened, and we had to diversify the business; we started offering takeaway and delivery to keep afloat,” said Mr Rahman.

“We had an excellent response and – although the restaurant has now reopened in full – we are still offering these services.”

Despite the hardships it faced Red Fort Caerleon has received recognition over the years – it won at the Asian Restaurant Awards 2020 and, more recently, has been included among 10 finalists in the ‘best restaurant’ category of the Best of Welsh Business Awards 2022.

Red Fort Caerleon is the only Indian restaurant included within the 10 finalists for this category.

“We are really honoured to be among the finalists – and the only Indian restaurant included,” said Mr Faisel.

“Considering the current climate, it’s very uplifting for the team who work hard to offer quality food and service.

“Thank you to all our regular customers and those who voted for us; we are really humbled and grateful.

“And thank you to the hard work of my staff – including chefs and the serving team.”

Red Fort Caerleon is one of 10 finalists in the 'best restaurant' category - the venue is up against:

Morgan’s Bistro, Bridgend;

On the Rocks, Sully;

Fantastico, Magor;

The Greedy Pig, Porthcawl;

Dockside Bar & Grill, Porthcawl;

Social Eats, Cardiff;

Bella Ciao, Pontypridd;

Viceroy of India, Ystrad Mynach;

The Copper Pot, Denbigh.

You can find out more about Red Fort Caerleon at https://www.redfortcaerleon.com/ or find the business on Facebook.

The full list of categories and finalists in the 2022 awards is available online at bestofwelshbusinessawards.co.uk/2022-finalists