RHODRI Williams doesn’t want to be holding more harsh conversations after the Dragons’ tough clash with Munster this evening.

The Rodney Parade region have headed to Limerick on a nine-game winless streak and it will be the most staggering result of the United Rugby Championship so far if that run doesn’t hit double figures tonight (kick-off 5.15pm).

Munster have won all seven games at Thomond Park this season while the Dragons have toasted victory just once, back on October 9 when they upset Connacht in Galway.

A campaign that started with optimism has turned into a nightmare and only winless Zebre are beneath them in the URC table.

Scrum-half Williams knows that the Dragons need to at least give title hopefuls Munster a run for their money in Limerick.

“We can't hide away from the fact that the results haven't been good enough,” admitted the 28-year-old.

“We know that and as a player group we have spoken about things that we can do better and we need to look at ourselves.

“We have had some harsh conversations recently and hopefully we will put in a better performance out in Munster.”

It was telling that home forwards coach Graham Rowntree, while respectful of the Dragons, stressed the importance of a win with a bonus point.

Dragons scrum-half Rhodri Williams

Munster’s only loss to the Dragons on home soil was in March 2004 but Williams is excited by the Thomond Park challenge.

“It's an ideal place to go - the pressure is off, we need to be confident and show what we can do,” he said.

“It's a great place to test ourselves. We've had two really good weeks of prep and the boys are confident to have a go and see if we can get something out there.

“We are massive underdogs and that does take the pressure off us, but we also know that we have processes to work on and we can judge ourselves by them. You don’t go into any game to lose and we will give it a good go.”

After losing to Ulster 12-0 in a Newport monsoon, the Dragons are hopeful that the forecast for better weather in Limerick is accurate.

They are keen to avoid an arm-wrestle but know that they will have to be on their game on one of rugby’s widest pitches.

“It favours the attack because you have more room to expose teams,” said Williams. “Defensively have to manage your spacings and if you go too wide they can go through. It is a challenge and we need to work as a team.”