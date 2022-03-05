NEWPORT Winter Olympian Mica Moore has revealed that her sudden decision to withdraw from the British bobsleigh team last year was due to "damaging and offensive behaviour against the BAME community and women".

Ms Moore had been in contention to compete at last month's 2022 Winter Olympics.

However, she chose to end her aspirations to compete in Beijing because of a "negative environment" within the team, and explained her decision via her Twitter page.

I wanted to wait until my indoor season was over to address why my bobsleigh season ended so suddenly but I do think it's very important that I share my last few months with you

She wrote: "Before Christmas I made the decision to remove myself from the womens team that were trying to qualify for the games. This meant my bid to make the Olympic Games in Beijing ended. This was obviously a tough but a strangenly freeing decision I made.

"I left not because of myself but because of actions of others and the truly negative environment that was created by some individuals in the team. As I've gotten older as an athlete, my thought process has matured, it's not just about the achievements I make in my sport but what it means for the next generation of athletes rising though. As a person of colour and a female I feel I have a duty to call out damaging and offensive behaviour against the BAME community and women."

Mica Moore and Mica McNeill competing at the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympics. Photo: PA

In a statement, the British Bobsleigh and Skeleton Association (BBSA) said: "The BBSA was made aware of an allegation of inappropriate behaviour during the sliding season and carried out a full and thorough investigation at the earliest opportunity.

"The allegation did not involve a BBSA staff member but a verbal warning was issued and additional diversity and inclusion training implemented. We worked with Mica during this time to provide appropriate support and are thankful that Mica came forward to raise her concerns.

"The BBSA condemns discriminatory behaviour of any kind in the strongest terms and will continue to implement improved practices and procedures to ensure bobsleigh continues to be a sport for all."

Ms Moore later said on Twitter she was "truly overwhelmed by the responses & support on my last tweet. Im sorry that I havent got back to everyone yet! I admit I was very nervous to share my story but I see that its already inspired change. & I want to help by leading the change I want to see! Thank you all!"

Brakewoman Ms Moore came in eighth position alongside driver Mica McNeill in the women's bobsleigh at Pyeongchang 2018, which was Great Britain's best result in the event at a Games.

So 4 years ago I tweeted that I just competed at the Olympic Games…4 years on and I can say



I JUST COMMENTATED ON THE OLYMPIC GAMES 🎙💁🏽‍♀️



Not sure which I was more nervous for! But enjoyed both thoroughly🥰

A huge big fat thank you to @MartinHaven and to @discoveryplusUK

At the recent Games in Beijing, she provided expert analysis alongside commentator Martin Haven on the Discovery+ and Eurosport channels.