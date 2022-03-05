POLICE and Newport County AFC have teamed up to crack down on any disorder ahead of and during this afternoon’s home derby with Bristol Rovers.
A big crowd is expected at Rodney Parade for the Sky Bet League Two encounter, which will kick off at 3pm.
The club said extra police officers would be on hand "to ensure the safety of everyone visiting the city".
Gwent Police Chief Inspector John Davies said: “As Welsh stadiums can host fixtures at full capacity, we’re expecting a great atmosphere from both sets of supporters, including those from Bristol making their away across the Severn for this game.
“Officers will be out and about in Newport on Saturday to ensure the safety of everyone visiting the city. If you have any concerns, please take the time to talk to us.
“We want everyone visiting Newport to enjoy themselves and do so in a considerate and sensible manner.
“Anyone caught committing a criminal offence or acting in an anti-social way will be prosecuted.”
Gavin Foxall, the club’s chairman, added: “We look forward to welcoming both sets of supporters to this local derby.
“We are working with a number of partners to ensure that the stadium provides a safe and comfortable environment for all fans.”
Officers will also be supported by colleagues from the British Transport Police, while a special train for football fans will depart from Newport railway station at 5.55pm – and will stop at Bristol Parkway and Temple Meads stations only.
