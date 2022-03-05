A TEENAGER who went missing last week has been found "safe and well", police have said.
Amara, aged 14, and has links to Crickhowell, was reported missing after she was last seen on Saturday, February 26.
Following appeals for information, Dyfed-Powys Police said on Friday evening (March 4) that she had been located.
A spokesperson for the force said: "Amara, aged 14, who had been reported missing has been found safe and well.
"We would like to thank everyone for their support in sharing our appeals."
- This article originally appeared on our sister site the County Times.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.