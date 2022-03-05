VISITORS to Roath Park in Cardiff are being advised to avoid touching or feeding the birds after several have died with suspected bird flu.
A dead goose has tested positive for H5N1 and a further six carcasses discovered at Roath Park lake were believed to have the same strain.
"The risk to public health is very low but as a precautionary measure the council is asking all members of the public not to hand-feed birds at any of its parks or country parks," Cardiff County Council has said.
The avian flu strain has also been found elsewhere in Wales too.
We've received reports of handling live and dead swans at the Knap ⚠️— Vale Council (@VOGCouncil) March 4, 2022
Risk to human health from Avian flu increases with direct contact.
Please do not handle the birds 🚫✋
If this continues, we may need to close the lake.
☎️ Report a dead or sick wild bird on 03459 335577. pic.twitter.com/ztLLlpcLLO
In February, a dead swan found at the Knap Lake in Barry tested positive for bird flu and more than a dozen other carcasses were reported. It has prompted the Vale of Glamorgan Council to warn people via its social media pages not to touch dead birds.
In November, avian flu was confirmed amongst poultry and wild birds in Wrexham. While new measures were put in place a fortnight ago to stop the spread of H5N1 after it was discovered at two separate sites in Montgomeryshire.
- This article originally appeared on our sister site The National.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.