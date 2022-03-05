IT TOOK five years to complete at a cost of more than £7 million, it's the largest of its kind in Wales and it's seen the arrival of two new lakes, several bridges, dams, cascades, a waterfall and an extensive network of paths, all set in 300 acres of wooded parkland.
This week, in recognition of its incredible commitment to cultural and environmental well-being, The National Bontanic Garden of Wales was presented with the highly coveted Institution of Civil Engineers (ICE) People's Coice Award.
This major accolade is decided by a global public vote; it's last winner was the Zhuhai-Macao Bridge in Hong Kong which shows the scale of the competition and the magnitude of the win.
“This is is a shining example of a sustainable development that supports our economic, social, environmental and cultural well-being," said Deputy Minister Dawn Bowden when she presented the award earlier this week. “Building resilience into our natural resources and ecosystems is vital, so that their benefits are available now and for our future generations.”
The team responsible for the Regency Restoration Project included project management from Mann Williams, Nicholas Pearson Partnership LLP, Caroe and Partners Architects, HR Wallingford - Reservoir Engineer and project manager Helen John.
The project was also awarded the ICE Alun Griffiths Community Award recognising the involvement of the local community during the process and completion of the work.
- This article originally appeared on our sister site the South Wales Guardian.
