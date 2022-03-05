POLICE are appealing for information on the whereabouts of a Barry man who is reported missing.
David Rogers, who is 50 and from the town, has not been seen since Friday morning, March 4.
South Wales Police has urged anybody with information on Mr Rogers location to get in touch and to quote *072712.
