ACTRESS Elizabeth Hurley has paid an emotional tribute to her former fiancé Shane Warne following his death aged 52.
The 56-year old businesswoman was engaged to the Australian cricket legend from September 2011 until they split in December 2013.
Shane Warne died of a ‘suspected heart attack’, aged 52 on Friday. according to a brief statement from his management.
Dubbed the greatest leg spinner of all time, Warne earned 145 test caps for his country as well as a further 194 ODI caps.
Sharing a photo of them together on Instagram, she wrote: “I feel like the sun has gone behind a cloud forever. RIP my beloved Lionheart @shanewarne23.”
Fans were quick to share their love and condolences with many taking to the comments to share their thoughts.
Trinny Woodhall wrote:" Sending you all our love," with a red heart emoji.
While a second follower added with a crying face: "too young."
A third responded: "beloved by so many".
The sportsman’s death has resulted in tributes being paid on social media by those who knew him and supported him.
Jamie Carragher shared this response on Twitter:"RIP Shane Warne, the best bowler I’ve ever seen".
While BBC Sport presenter, Gary Lineker said:"Terribly saddened and shocked to hear the news that Shane Warne has died. The greatest spin bowler of all time. Can’t quite believe it. RIP Shane"
