MANY of us have had dreams of the possibility of taking a journey up into space, with the possibility of commerical spaceflight in its very early stages at the moment.

However, before that occurs, NASA is presenting people with an opportunity for the next best thing.

This is related to its Artemis I rocket launch, which is a planned uncrewed test flight of the agency's Space Launch System (SLS) super heavy-lift launch vehicle and the first flight of the Orion MPCV (Multi-Purpose Crew Vehicle).

At the moment this launch is planned for sometime in the summer of 2022 and will take off from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

This week at NASA:



GOES-T goes up, Webb mirror alignment continues successfully, and the first work platform moves away from our Artemis I Moon rocket.



Add more space to your life by visiting https://t.co/JSDausMuVv. pic.twitter.com/bbvVMxKWwX — NASA (@NASA) March 4, 2022

The mission will demonstrate NASA's commitment and capability to extend human existence to the Moon and beyond, and will be the first in a series of increasingly complex missions to build a long-term human presence at the Moon for decades to come.

On the NASA website it says: "Artemis I will be the first uncrewed flight test of the Space Launch System rocket and the Orion spacecraft. The flight paves the way toward landing the first woman and the first person of colour on the Moon!"

To fly people's names around the moon, NASA is set to place a flash drive onboard the rocket with various names for when it makes its journey.

How to have your name flown around the moon by Artemis I

To get your name on the flash drive, you need to head to the NASA website here.

From there you will need to add your first name, last name and a personalised pin code between four and seven digits that will act as your 'boarding pass'.