A POLICE appeal to find a Newport man went slightly awry after his mugshot earned him hundreds of adoring fans on social media.

Plenty of women took to the comments section of Gwent Police’s Facebook post to swoon over 36-year-old Michael Tuft, who the force is looking to speak to in relation to an altercation in the city centre.

But it turns out that Tuft is a man very much in demand, after women flocked to express their interest in him – some even offering their homes as a potential hiding place.

One comment read: “Tell Michael he can come and hide in my house.”

Another admirer of Mr Tuft said: “I’d cuff him if I saw him too.”

Some were even prepared to go to extreme measures and offer their homes as a rehabilitation centre for male offenders – all very tongue-in-cheek of course.

“I’m thinking of turning my home into a rehabilitation centre for these male criminals. I think I can work wonders on helping them back on the straight and narrow,” another comment read.

Tuft is wanted by police in connection with an altercation which happened at Prince Street, Newport on Sunday February 19.

The police appeal read: "We’re appealing for information to find Michael Tuft, 36, from Newport.

"Officers would like to speak to him in connection with an altercation which happened at Prince Street, Newport on Sunday 19 February at around 1pm.

"Anyone with any information on his whereabouts can call us on 101 quoting 2200057716, or you can DM us on Facebook or Twitter.

"You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."

The post, a little over a day old, now has more than 300 shares and over 1,000 comments.

A few of Mr Tuft’s friends also commented on the post, clearly amused by the amount of female attention he was getting.

One user said: "Only Michael Tufft can get a free tinder promotion off Gwent Police. Instead of looking for him everyone's swipping right for him. Go on Cuzzy."