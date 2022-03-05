SHOCKING footage shows the moment four men brutally attacked a man in Milford Haven in what seems to have been an unprovoked attack.

Connor Babb, of Glebelands, Milford Haven; Jack Kidby, of Mayfield Road, Neyland; Callum Nolan, of St Margarets Way, Herbrandston; and Benjamin Parry, of Shakespeare Avenue, Milford Haven; were all sentenced on March 2, at Haverfordwest Magistrates Court, after pleading guilty to committing ABH on 25-year-old Ryan Milward in Milford Haven on September 18, 2021.

WARNING: VIDEO CONTAINS DISTRESSING SCENES

In a victim statement Mr Millward said he did not understand why he was attacked and that the incident will stay with him for the rest of his life.

"It has mentally affected me. I am scared to see them again in case they attack me. I will never get over the long-term effects. They will mentally scare me for the rest of my life.

“I did not provoke these males in any way and I am not sure why they assaulted me. It has really affected me and my family, and I struggle to sleep.”

Probation’s report made by Mrs Julie Norman said it was hard to establish how the incident happened and that there were conflicting accounts as to why it started.

In mitigation defence solicitor Mr Tom Lloyd said there were three points that proved a realistic prospect of rehabilitation for all men: the remorse shown, their age, and their clean characters.

Kidby, 18, Nolan, 18, Parry, 20, and Babb, 19, were given 26 week prison sentences each, suspended for 24 months.

In sentencing, presiding magistrate Joan Morris described the offence as terrible.

Mrs Morris said:

“This was a nasty, unprovoked group attack. It was prolonged, persistent and involved a weapon; a clad foot.”

The four defendants were made subject to a two year restraining order against Mr Millward and made to do 200 hours unpaid work each.

Each were also made to pay compensation of £230 each and costs of £85, and a surcharge of £128.