In wishing everyone a Happy St David’s Day earlier this week my mind was taken up by thoughts of the people in another part of the world, in Ukraine.

This week I signed Parliament’s official Book of Solidarity to the people of Ukraine on behalf of the people of Torfaen. In doing so, I sent our support and admiration for their incredible, inspirational courage in the face of the appalling, illegal invasion by Putin’s regime.

During Prime Ministers Questions on Wednesday, the usually fractious House of Commons was united by a standing ovation from all sides for the Ukranian Ambassador, Vadym Prystaiko. The way President Zelenskyy has acted personifies the extraordinary courage and dignity of the Ukranian people in the face of such brutality.

The response from people in Torfaen and across Gwent has been heart-warming. I’d like to thank local people for their concern, support and generosity. Individual gestures of support may not seem huge, but the support of people around the world has made a big difference to the spirit of people in Ukraine. I therefore welcome Torfaen Council’s decision to light the civic centre blue and yellow in a show of support for the people of Ukraine.

If you want to do more and are able to spare a donation to help people in Ukraine, charities like Oxfam, Unicef and the British Red Cross are running emergency appeals.

I support the economic sanctions that have been put in place, but we can and must go further. For example, we can’t allow Putin and his inner circle to live a Mayfair lifestyle in Moscow whilst terrible atrocities are perpetuated against the people of Ukraine.

That’s why in Parliament this week, I urged the Secretary of State for International Trade to introduce an export ban on luxury goods to Russia. Many remain concerned about why some wealthy Russian individuals are sanctioned by the EU, but still not by the UK Government as I write. Tax evaders, money launderers and those with unexplained assets should have nowhere to hide – the Government must take strong action.

Sanctions need to properly pressure Putin and those around him, and limit his ability to finance his unjust, appalling war. I welcome decisions taken by so many companies, sporting authorities and others to refuse to deal with Putin’s Russian regime, and our UK Government must be seen to take a lead.

Turning back to the Ukrainian people, the Government’s humanitarian response has been far too bureaucratic and uncertain. People are fleeing war with their children in their arms. We need a simple scheme offering sanctuary that recognises the special circumstances and responds in a way that shows our decency and common humanity, as we have in previous crises. Instead, a UK Government Minister tweeted telling people fleeing war to apply on a seasonal fruit-picking visa – it beggars belief.

This war is a terrible thing. We must stand firmly with the people of Ukraine in their hour of need.