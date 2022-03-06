NEWPORT Half Marathon made a triumphant return to the city on Sunday morning, March 6.

More than 3,000 runners descended on the city centre to take part in the gruelling 13.1 mile challenge – with plenty of friends and family lining the route to cheer on loved ones.

It was the first half marathon in Newport since 2020, after covid-19 restrictions forced last year’s run to be held virtually.

And despite the drizzly weather’s best efforts, it was smiles all-round as swarms of runners lined up in the starting pens along Usk Way just before the race kicked off at 9am.

Previous years saw the race start along Commercial Street, however there were a few changes to this year’s route – with runners making their way down towards the SDR bridge, before heading up Corporation Road and towards Caerleon.

More than 3,000 runners made their way to the city centre to take part. (Picture: Ollie Barnes)

It was little more than an hour after the race started that Abed Teweldebrhan of Newport Harriers crossed the finish line on the riverfront to win the race – clocking in a tremendous time of 1hr 7min 42sec.

In what was his first half marathon, Mr Teweldebrhan said: “It wasn’t too bad out there today – my first half marathon so I’m really happy with that time and to have won.”

Newport Half Marathon winners Elizabeth Dimond and Abed Teweldebrhan. (Picture: Ollie Barnes)

And crowds didn’t have to wait much longer before Elizabeth Dimond powered home with an impressive time of 1hr 21min, to be the first woman across the finish line.

A seasoned competitor with Lliswerry Runners, Ms Dimond said: “It was tough out there today – but I’m hugely proud to have won, I really enjoyed the whole experience.”

Runners came in thick and fast from around the one hour and 30 minute mark – helped across the finish line by the roaring cheers from the crowd.

But competitive nature aside, it was an event where family and friends came together to support good causes and to simply enjoy the experience.

Mark Francis and his friends put in a tremendous effort to support Laiah Palmer, a four-year-old Newport girl who has been bravely battling leukaemia.

Self-described as "some overweight, some fit, some unfit, crocked and injured", Mr Francis and a few others crossed the finish line at around one hour and 45 minutes.

A valiant effort by Mark Francis and the gang running in support for Laiah Palmer, the Newport 4-year-old battling Leukaemia.

Mr Francis said he was hugely proud of the effort that everybody had put in to support Laiah Palmer, as they aimed to raise £4,000 to support the youngster.

Family pride was also at stake, with 15-year-old Olivia pipping her father Stuart to the line. In the father-son battle between 17-year-old David and Phil Hawkins, it was the youngster who took the spoils – finishing with a brilliant time of 1hr 25min, with the senior Hawkins coming home in just under two hours.

Family pride: David and Phil Hawkins (top) and Olivia and Stewart (bottom).

It was up to Steve Williams and Tracey Barrington to bring the spirit of fancy-dress to this year’s half-marathon.

The pair donned brilliant pirate outfits as they swapped sea for land before docking in at the riverfront with a time of 2hr 15min.

Mr Williams said: “It was tough slog but we both really enjoyed it – as for the pirate costumes, why not!”

A pirate's life: Tracey Barrington and Steve Williams completed the half marathon dressed as pirates.

Full results of the Admiral Newport Half-Marathon 2022 will be published here: https://bit.ly/3pHtZj0