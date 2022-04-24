A TENNIS centre in Newport has been recognised nationally for its work in the community and promoting disability tennis.

Newport Tennis Centre won two awards at the Tennis Wales Awards last month for its outstanding commitment to developing disability tennis, and its service to sport in the community in Newport.

The centre won both the Disability Award and the Communities and Parks Award.

Judges for the awards commended the Open Court Programme – which supports disability tennis activities by running weekly junior wheelchair tennis sessions, visually impaired tennis sessions and autism friendly (ASD) sessions.

The club, based at the International Sports Village, hosted tournaments including: Regional Visually Impaired Tennis, Regional Wheelchair Tennis, and Regional Learning Difficulties Tennis Competitions.

Luke Difranco, tennis manager at Newport Tennis Centre, said: “Since re-launching our Tennis Programme after lockdown, we are extremely proud to have welcomed over 250 weekly players on our coached Tennis Programme within a range of youth, disability players through Open Court, and adult tennis sessions of all ages and abilities.”

Simon Johnson, chief executive of Tennis Wales said: “Newport Tennis Wales have shown great initiative with their new inclusive Open Court Programme which has improved the experience for all disabled players within their Tennis Hub in Newport.”

Newport Tennis Centre has been praised for its Golden Ticket scheme – encouraging local schools to complete teacher training, after which tennis equipment would be supplied to the school – and during the Autumn term, it also worked with the Prince’s Trust to deliver a six-week tennis activity for three schools within the city.

Mr Difranco said: “It was great to be back at schools again, working with young people and developing their skills and passion within the sport.

“Following its success, we hope to launch another exciting scheme this year.”

Newport Tennis Centre has been recognised for its work in the community and promoting disability tennis.

Participation development partner Stuart Baker said: “Newport Tennis Centre has worked endlessly to serve the community of Newport throughout the year, despite the challenges faced against ever-changing restrictions and lockdowns.

“The club’s commitment has been incredible, we know so many players will be starting their tennis journey at the welcoming, accessible centre.”

Following the success of the Open Court Programme and high levels of participation at many clubs across Wales, Tennis Wales is now investing £20,000 of funding into more than 37 clubs to deliver bespoke disability tennis sessions.