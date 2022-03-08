A GROUP of former St Julian’s school pupils who took on Newport’s half marathon in support of a young girl being treated for leukaemia, say they’re hugely proud to have completed the challenge.

Mark Francis and more than 25 of his friends stepped up to the daunting 13.1 mile task on Sunday with the aim of raising around £4,000 for four-year-old Laiah Palmer, who has been bravely battling leukaemia.

Self-described as "some overweight, some fit, some unfit, crocked and injured" – the group were poised to push their bodies to the limit to support Laiah and her family, who have had "such a tough time" since her diagnosis.

Finishing in a very respectable time of one hour and 45 minutes – Mark Francis, together a few other members of the group, said: “I’m really proud of everybody today – this was such a big day for all of us.

A valiant effort by Mark Francis and the gang running in support for Laiah Palmer, the Newport 4-year-old battling Leukaemia.

“We wanted to do something to support Laiah and her family who have had a difficult time since her diagnosis.”

Mr Francis, who was in school with Laiah’s father Mike, was aiming to raise around £4,000 from the half marathon fundraiser, with the money going directly to the family.

Following the race, Mr Francis and his friends arranged for live music at Horton’s coffee house in Millennium Walk to continue their fundraising effort – with the event also open to the public.

Mike Palmer thanked all of those that had donated to his daughter’s fundraiser when he spoke to the Argus last week and gave an update on her treatment.

“As a family we will be forever grateful and will never be able to thank everyone enough," Mr Palmer said.

Laiah Palmer, from Newport, is being treated for leukaemia. Picture: Mike Palmer

"A special thank you to Mark for organising everything, as it was his idea to start the fundraiser and without him starting it, Sunday wouldn’t have been possible.

"Laiah is doing well at the moment. She is at a crucial stage in her treatment and has just entered a very intense stage of her chemotherapy, but has fought every step of the way and we know she will continue to do so.

"She has been poorly of late but recent blood tests returned to a level to which chemotherapy was able to continue, as she had recently been admitted into hospital after picking up an infection where treatment had been stopped.”

"She fought well as she always has and is much better in herself. She continues to make myself, my wife Zoe and all our family proud and we know she will come out the other side fit and well."

Donations can still be made to the runners’ fundraiser for Laiah here: https://bit.ly/3KmuHde