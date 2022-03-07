HORSE riding equipment worth around £20,000 has been stolen from a stable on the outskirts of Newport.
Equestrian equipment was stolen from a stable in Penhow in the early hours of Wednesday, March 2, between midnight and 5am.
The owner said they were “devastated by the theft”, adding that the thieves “took everything.”
“The place was left ransacked,” they added, having discovered the theft later that morning.
“We know that we are not going to get the stuff back, but hopefully we can make it harder for them to sell it on.”
The stolen tack includes:
- Black Albion Kontrol jump saddle;
- Dark brown Exselle Monoflap jump saddle;
- Tan brown MW Exselle jump saddle;
- Brown Equipe jump saddle;
- Black 17.5 inch Barnsby dressage saddle;
- Oak brown and black full and extra full grackle bridles;
- Crank noseband and flash bridles of various makes (John Whitaker, Dyon, Jaguar);
- Black and brown Jaguar dressage girths;
- Rose gold, black and silver stirrups (Tech Stirrups and Avacallo);
- A range of black and brown John Whitaker, Dyon and Jaguar stirrup leathers;
- A range of black and oak brown John Whitaker, Jaguar and Dyon martingales.
A Gwent Police spokesperson said: “Anyone with information, including CCTV or dashcam footage, which could assist the investigation can call us on 101 quoting reference 2200070129.
“You can also send us a direct message on Facebook and Twitter or alternatively, you can call @Crimestoppersuk anonymously on 0800 555 111.
“If you’re offered any tack similar to these for sale randomly, or you believe that you may have seen these for sale online, we would appreciate it if you could get in touch with us also.”
