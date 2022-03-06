MORE than 3,000 runners braved the cold and drizzle as the Newport Half Marathon made a long overdue return to the city.
It was the first half-marathon in Newport since 2020, after Covid-19 restrictions forced last year’s run to be held virtually.
The atmosphere was electric throughout the event as family and friends cheers on the runners along the 13.1 mile course.
Click the gallery image at the top of the page to see if you can spot yourself running.
Pictures by Ollie Barnes.
