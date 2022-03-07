JAKE Cain is showing the qualities from title-chasing Liverpool in Newport County AFC’s promotion push, says boss James Rowberry.

The 20-year-old loanee was a key figure in the Exiles’ 1-0 win over Bristol Rovers at Rodney Parade that lifted them to fourth in League Two on Saturday.

Cain helped protect the defence when sitting in midfield alongside the influential Scot Bennett but also produced a number of telling moments in attack.

He conjured an early chance to Rob Street with a delightful long pass, hit the outside of the post with one free-kick and was a yard wide with another, struck one shot just past the post and forced goalkeeper James Belshaw into a flying save.

Cain was slowly introduced into the side after signing in August and his importance has grown in the absence of injured midfielder Robbie Willmott.

GROWING: Liverpool's Jake Cain is impressing for County

“He has stepped up and you can see he’s a product of Liverpool and that he has trained with the first team there,” said manager Rowberry.

“His ability to counter press and be in transition shows how good he can be and how he suits the team.

“Jake knows he still has areas to improve and is lucky that he has Scot alongside him, plus Robbie, Matty Dolan and all the senior lads to help him. It’s a really good opportunity to keep developing Jake.”

Cain & Co are now preparing for a hectic burst of fixtures that starts at Stevenage on Saturday before they travel to Carlisle in midweek and host Hartlepool under the Friday night lights.

The Exiles are fresh from a testing run of games on home soil against resurgent Oldham and promotion rivals Mansfield, Tranmere, Forest Green and Bristol Rovers.

They have taken nine points from a possible 15 but are mindful of the workload on their players with Rowberry ready to tinker to ensure he doesn’t add to the injured list.

County boss James Rowberry

“The next spell is three games in seven days, going Saturday, Tuesday, Friday. That will have it’s own challenges,” he said.

“We need to be physically ready and prepare properly for it. I will give the lads a few days off and we go again on Tuesday.

“We have to protect players and that was why we brought James Waite in, we have the ability to give players a rest when needed. It’s important that other players then step up to the plate like they did against Bristol Rovers.”