A ROUND-UP of recent cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court.

KAI THOMAS GRIFFITHS, 42, of Southlands, Blaina, was jailed for 26 weeks after he admitted burglary at the Co-op on High Street on January 29.

He was ordered to pay a £128 surcharge following his release from prison.

LEWIS POLE, 20, of Heol Maerdy, Mornington Meadows, Caerphilly, was banned from driving for 18 months after he admitted drug driving with a cannabis derivative in his blood on August 30, 2021.

He was ordered to pay £319 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

DANNY JORDAN MORGAN-HAYES, 20, of Brookside, St Dials, Cwmbran, was conditionally discharged for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to public disorder on January 28.

He was ordered to pay £107 in costs and a surcharge.

STEPHEN OWEN, 58, of Oak Road, Rogerstone, Newport, was conditionally discharged for six months after he admitted being drunk and disorderly on Skinner Street on January 22.

He was ordered to pay £107 in costs and a surcharge.

GAYNOR ANN NOTT, 58, of Bryncarno, Tredegar, was jailed for 20 weeks after she pleaded guilty to calling 999 when there was not a genuine emergency and which she was prohibited from doing by a criminal behaviour order imposed in 2020.

She was ordered to pay a £128 surcharge.

CATHERINE CHARD, 39, of Gainsborough Drive, Newport, was sentenced to a 12-month community order after she admitted failing to provide a specimen on January 12.

She was ordered to carry out 80 hours of unpaid work, banned from driving for two years and must pay £180 in costs and a surcharge.

NICHOLAS SUMMERHAYES, 52, of Beaufort Road, Newport, was banned from driving for 20 months after he pleaded guilty to failing to provide a specimen on January 27.

He was ordered to pay £359 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

NEIL WILLIAM ROWLANDS, 35, of Benjamin Court, Rhymney, was ordered to pay £279 in fines, costs and a surcharge after he pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly and being in breach of a conditional discharge for criminal damage.