Prime Minister Boris Johnson is set to hold talks with world leaders to agree on further sanctions on Russia.

The PM will be joined by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte.

The talks come following the UK allocating an extra £74m to the Ukraine government to help with its financial pressures.

Mr Johnson has set out a six-point place that will keep pressure on Russian President Vladimir Putin after the invasion of Ukraine.

Putin must fail and must be seen to fail in this act of aggression.



We must come together under a six point plan of action to ensure Putin fails in his ambitions.



The world is watching. It is not future historians but the people of Ukraine who will be our judge. pic.twitter.com/mHm0cKAc4H — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) March 6, 2022

Plus new legislation that will target money-laundering by oligarchs that are close to Mr Putin is set to be passed in Parliament.

During the talks with world leaders, the PM is set to push for international leaders to take further actions to remove Russia from the Swift banking payment system and to encourage them to support his proposals to tackle Russian aggression.

Elsewhere, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken is holding active discussions with allies to ban the import of Russian oil.

Ahead of the talks the UK government has announced asset freezes and travel bans on a number of oligarchs in recent days but has been accused of being too slow with sanctions linked to Mr Putin.