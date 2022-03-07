Russia’s unprovoked attack invading Ukraine has shocked the world.

The Welsh Government has committed to providing £4m in financial and humanitarian aid to Ukraine.

The Welsh Government is also assessing what surplus medical equipment could usefully be sent to the country.

This prompt action has equally been met by a fantastic response from Welsh people who across our nation have been donating and gathering supplies that can be sent to Ukrainian citizens.

People are now being asked to donate money via the Disaster Emergency Committee Cymru - Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal. The UK Government will match pound for pound up to £20 million donated by the public to the appeal. The appeal’s website is www.dec.org.uk

I was pleased to see that the Welsh Government is offering to extend a scheme that affords 30 hours of childcare for working parents of three and four-year-olds to include more parents.

From September, the childcare offer will include parents in education and training as well as parents on adoption leave. It is another good example of the difference that Welsh devolution makes to people’s lives. The Welsh Government has also announced it will spend an extra £6m per year to boost the hourly rate for childcare providers from £4.50 to £5 per hour from April.

I have long championed the restoration of railway services in Islwyn.

So, I was heartened to see that work on the Newport - Ebbw Vale is set to begin.

Newbridge and CrossKeys stations will see investment to accommodate the additional services. As part of the scheme a £17m signalling upgrade and a state-of-the-art signalling system will be installed and controlled from the Wales Route Operating Centre in Cardiff.

The local government election will soon be upon us on Thursday, May 5. As letters are being sent out by Caerphilly County Borough Council, I would ask everyone to check that their details are correct and that they are registered to vote. The deadline is midnight on Thursday, April 14. You can register to vote at: www.gov.uk/register-to-vote

The council is particularly keen to ensure that 16/17-year-olds and foreign nationals are registered to vote. Following the introduction of new legislation in Wales, anyone aged 16 or over on May 5 and legally resident in Wales can take part in the elections. As we are witnessing in Ukraine, democracy is a fragile flower. Let’s ensure that we exercise our democratic rights.