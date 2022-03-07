ONE of the Hairy Bikers paid a visit to the British Heart Foundation in Monmouth.
Si King visited the charity’s shop on Thursday to speak with the volunteers and support the British Heart Foundation Cymru.
After speaking to staff, the chef and TV presenter picked up an Elvis LP, cuddly toy and a hat.
Store manager Gareth Noble said: "Si was an absolute gent, took the time to talk to our volunteers and really made their week."
The British Heart Foundation Monmouth shop has a range of clothing, handbags, shoes, books and toys, and every purchase helps fund lifesaving research into heart and circulatory diseases.
Mary Douglas, area manager at the British Heart Foundation said: “It was a real treat for our team to meet Si at our Monmouth shop.
“We’re thrilled he picked up a few bargains, and it just goes to show you never know what you’ll find – or who you’ll bump into – at the British Heart Foundation.
“We’re are always in need of quality donations so please do keep us in mind in future if you’re having a clear out.
“You can pop into your local shop or call and we can collect.”
To find your local shop or store head to bhf.org.uk/shop
