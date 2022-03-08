A CAERPHILLY man has avoided jail after pleading guilty to an assault.

Appearing before Mid Wales Magistrates Court in Merthyr Tydfil on Thursday, March 3, Stuart David Lott pleaded guilty to one count of assault by beating.

The 42-year-old, of Jenkins Row, in the village of Deri, Caerphilly County Borough, committed this offence on October 31, 2021.

On this date, the court heard that Lott assaulted his victim at an address on Aberfan Road, in the Mid Glamorgan village of Aberfan.

According to court records, the incident was recorded as a domestic violence case.

Following the incident, Lott was released on bail, and on February 24, 2022, he was found to have failed, without reasonable cause, to have surrendered to custody at Merthyr Tydfil Magistrates' Court, as per the terms of his bail.

Lott pleaded guilty to both the assault charge, and the charge of failing to surrender to police or court at the appointed time.

Having pleaded guilty to the charges, the court handed Lott a community order.

He has been made to carry out rehabilitation activities, up to a maximum of 15 days.

The court also ordered Lott to carry out 40 hours of unpaid work to be carried out over the next 12 months.

He has also been made to pay a £95 surcharge to fund victim services, and a costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

For the additional bail offence, Lott was hit with a further £20 fine, bringing the total balance required to pay at £200.